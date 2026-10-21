Jung Hyung-don’s pork cutlet restaurant draws harsh reviews from opening day: “Just a Seongsu markup, nothing special about the taste”

[Yuna Jeong, Sportschosun] The pork cutlet restaurant opened by entertainer Jung Hyung-don in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong is drawing online attention, alongside an opening-day visitor’s candid review. Some praised its familiar, dependable taste, while others expressed disappointment with the prices and menu selection.

On the 20th, a video titled “(First Look) An Honest Review of Jung Hyung-don’s Pork Cutlet Restaurant” was posted on the YouTube channel Jaesullang Guide. In the video, the channel operator visited Doni Doni Kaskas, the pork cutlet restaurant run by Jung Hyung-don, and tried the menu.

Expecting a long line, the operator arrived before opening time, but there were no customers waiting. As a result, the operator went in as the first customer and ordered the basic pork cutlet, stir-fried kimchi pork cutlet, cheese pork cutlet, and other items.

After tasting the food, the operator described the flavors overall as familiar and dependable. He said, “The seasoning isn’t too strong and the breading is crispy. It may not be anything extraordinary, but it tastes just like the ‘old-fashioned pork cutlet’ we know.” Of the various dishes, he picked the stir-fried kimchi pork cutlet as the most satisfying.

There were some drawbacks, too. As the cheese pork cutlet was being cut, cheese could be seen oozing onto the plate, but the operator said that was understandable given it was opening day. He added that the prices felt somewhat steep overall. In his final assessment, he said, “Rather than going expecting a great new restaurant, it might be best to think, ‘Oh, Jung Hyung-don has opened a pork cutlet place.’ If you’re curious, just drop by.”

After the video was posted, people online reacted not only to the food’s taste but also to its prices and menu selection. In particular, comments that the value for money did not seem very good even taking the Seongsu-dong location into account drew attention.

Some online users commented, “It doesn’t seem worth going out of your way to eat there” and “It doesn’t seem much different from the neighborhood pork cutlet, but it feels more expensive just because it’s in Seongsu-dong.” Others expressed disappointment with the food’s appearance and presentation, or said that a restaurant bearing Jung Hyung-don’s name needed a distinctive competitive edge.

Not all the reactions were negative, however. Some said they wanted to support Jung Hyung-don as he takes on a new field. With opinions divided based on reviews from the restaurant’s opening day, attention is turning to how it will establish itself going forward.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.