‘Jumong’ Actor Ahn Yong-jun Faces Fraud Allegations Involving Around 480 Million Won; Former Agency Says, “I’m a Victim Too”

Photo: Screenshot from Ahn Yong-jun’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actor Ahn Yong-jun has been accused of investment-related fraud and document forgery, among other offenses, and the alleged damages claimed by the complainant’s side are reported to amount to 489.63 million won.

According to a report by Hankook Ilbo on the 21st, Ahn was reported to Busan Haeundae Police Station that day by complainant A on suspicion of fraud, forgery of private documents and use of forged private documents, and forgery of a private seal.

According to the outlet, A claimed that problems arose after Ahn, whom A had known for a long time, asked A to translate a performance contract and A then invested in a business proposed by Ahn.

A’s side said Ahn presented exclusive contracts bearing the names of famous actors and offered to share profits if A invested in businesses involving performances, fan meetings, and album production. A reportedly then filed a complaint alleging that the names, signatures, and seals on those contracts had been forged.

The complaint also included the claim that Ahn said he had signed an album production contract with a major entertainment agency, although no such contractual relationship actually existed. A’s side also claimed that the invoice presented in connection with the deposit of repayment funds was a forged document.

The alleged damages claimed by the complainant’s side total approximately 489.63 million won. However, this figure combines not only investment funds that have not been returned but also amounts that A claims third parties are demanding A repay, among others; it does not mean that the entire amount was investment money paid directly to Ahn.

Attorney Shim, A’s legal representative, said, “We believe there may be others who have suffered losses,” adding that they had asked investigators to check whether there were additional victims. Shim also said they were pursuing a damages lawsuit and an application for provisional attachment of claims, separately from the criminal complaint.

A statement has also come from Ahn’s former agency. Ahn’s exclusive contract with Creimate Media has now ended. A representative of the former agency told Hankook Ilbo by phone, “I, too, am a victim, and I plan to file a lawsuit soon.”

The case was brought based on the complainant’s allegations, and the specific charges and facts are expected to be established through investigation and other proceedings.

Meanwhile, Ahn competed as a short-track speed skater until middle school and made his entertainment debut in 2006. He later became known for playing Jumong’s son in the drama ‘Jumong’ and appeared in various other productions, including ‘Sharp 3,’ ‘God’s Quiz,’ ‘Capital Scandal,’ and ‘Jeon Woo-chi.’

Ahn married singer Beni in 2015. The two overcame their nine-year age difference and married.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.