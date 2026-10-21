Season 10's Jeong-suk reveals the 'chest tattoo' she deeply regrets... seventh removal session: 'Think it over one more time'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Myeong-eun, who became known as Season 10's Jeong-suk on SBS Plus and ENA's I'm Solo, shared a painful update as she underwent her seventh chest tattoo removal treatment.

On the 21st, Choi shared photos, writing, "After finishing a five-night, six-day trip to Da Nang, Vietnam, I came back to Korea, got laser treatment for my tired skin, and had my chest tattoo removed for the seventh time."

The photo showed Choi preparing for the procedure with numbing cream applied to her face and chest.

She shared an update on undergoing multiple tattoo removal treatments and opened up about how difficult the process has been. Choi said, "It's so painful and hard, but seeing it gradually fade is comforting. I should keep pushing through, right?" She expressed both the pain of the removal process and the comfort she gets from seeing the tattoo gradually lighten.

She added, "It seems women always have to keep up their appearance and take care of themselves. Nothing comes easily."

Choi has also previously shared the process of removing her chest tattoo. In June, she wrote, "I had the lettering on my tattoo removed for the fifth time today. It hurt so much, but I endured it because I had to get it removed," sharing her experience with the procedure.

At the time, she also said, "Tattoo removal still hurts. Now that I've made up my mind, I'll keep going until the end and have it properly removed," and urged those considering tattoos: "Please think it over one more time before getting a tattoo, and make sure you really want one."

Choi first gained recognition after appearing in the Season 10 divorced singles special of the SBS Plus and ENA reality show I'm Solo. Last December, she was referred to prosecutors on charges including assault, property damage and insult, sparking controversy. At the time, a court fined her 7 million won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.