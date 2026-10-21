“You can make tens of millions of won from a single event”: Kim Won-hyo takes aim at celebrities’ business failures

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Won-hyo discussed why celebrities fail in business.

A video titled “‘I put 10 years into it’: Kim Won-hyo hit it big in business after Gag Concert went under” was recently posted on the YouTube channel “Business Landlord Kang Ho-dong.”

Kim Won-hyo explained why he started a business: “Whenever I meet people, they always ask, ‘Why aren’t you on TV these days?’ I want to be on, too. You can’t just go on TV because you want to. People think I’m deliberately staying off the air. If I’m invited, I go. That’s one of the reasons I started a business.”

Kim Won-hyo said, “There are preconceptions and prejudices because of the word ‘celebrity.’ Some people think a business won’t do well just because it’s run by a celebrity.” He added, “When you compare what celebrities earn from their broadcasting work by the hour or by the day, nothing is as lucrative. Singers perform a few songs at events and get tens of millions of won; then they host an event for one or two hours with a microphone in hand and get a few million won, and then I open a shop of my own. No matter how well the business does—even if monthly sales top 100 million won—there are so many people to pay, then material costs and all the other expenses come out, so there isn’t much left.”

Kim Won-hyo analyzed why so many celebrities fail in business: “Later on, they keep thinking about going back, saying, ‘I could make in one event what I make in a whole month.’ People who do one or two events get caught up in that way of thinking.” He continued, “People who do well by professionally expanding to dozens or even hundreds of franchise locations don’t think that way. Even if one store earns less than they make as entertainers, they can grow the income from multiple locations until their entertainment earnings can’t keep up. But they don’t make it that far.”

He added, “The second reason is that they say they’re the owner, but they aren’t really the owner. I should be the owner even if things go badly or the business fails, but most don’t want to take that risk, so they become equity partners and put up their image rights.”

Kim Won-hyo said, “You can still do well as an equity partner. You just have to get involved in proportion to your stake, but that often doesn’t happen. If even 100,000 or 500,000 won of my own money is invested, I work hard because I don’t want it to go to waste. Otherwise, you end up not working hard.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.