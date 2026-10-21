Did Lee Soo-man get flustered too? “Stop it,” he tells No. 1 A2O LITE as they shower him with hearts

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Lee Soo-man celebrated rookie girl group A2O LITE’s music show win with a lively video call with the members.

On the 20th, A2O LITE shared footage of a video call with Lee Soo-man on its official social media. In the video, the members could barely contain their joy as they held their music show first-place trophy up to the camera. They also cheered excitedly when Lee Soo-man appeared on screen.

Lee Soo-man, a key producer at A2O Entertainment, congratulated the members and warmly encouraged them. When they appeared to be planning a group dinner that day, he changed his tune, saying, “Don’t eat too much... go ahead and eat,” making the members smile. They later made finger-heart gestures, sharing their joy.

The members vowed, “We’ll work hard,” and Lee Soo-man replied, “I’ll work hard too.” When the members expressed their affection with hearts, Lee Soo-man made a cheek heart as well. But as their enthusiastic reactions continued, he said, “Stop it,” adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, A2O LITE took home the trophy after winning first place with its debut song “NEON” on SBS Life’s The Show, which aired on the 20th. The group achieved its first music show win just one week after making its official debut on the 13th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.