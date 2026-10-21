'Chinese Cuisine Goddess' Park Eun-young Becomes JYP’s First 36-Year-Old Trainee... “I Never Gave Up on My Dream of Debuting”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Chef Park Eun-young, known as the “Chinese cuisine goddess,” met NMIXX after becoming a JYP trainee at 36.

In a YouTube video posted by Park Eun-young on the 20th, she met NMIXX, the girl group under JYP Entertainment.

That day, Park Eun-young renewed her determination, saying, “Since all I do is cook, people around me ask, ‘Have you given up on being a trainee?’ But I only took a short break. The truth is, there hasn’t been a single moment when I gave up on my dream of debuting.”

When Park Eun-young arrived at JYP, she greeted NMIXX with a deep, 90-degree bow and introduced herself, saying, “I’m trainee Park Eun-young.” She also gave them lunchboxes she had carefully prepared, showing her special affection for her seniors.

NMIXX were touched, saying, “This is the first time a trainee has done something like this for us.” Park Eun-young then fully embraced the trainee concept and joked, “I have a part-time job. It’s hard to make a living while being a trainee, so I made these at the place where I work part-time.”

In front of Jiwoo, who is 22 this year, and Kyujin, who is 21, Park Eun-young introduced herself, saying, “I’m Park Eun-young, a trainee who’s 36 this year,” drawing laughter.

She then asked, “Are there perhaps any trainees who are 36?” Kyujin replied, “You’re the first,” prompting an outburst of laughter.

Her youthful appearance also drew attention. When complimented that she looked 20, Park Eun-young candidly said, “I hear that quite a bit. I go to the hospital a lot, too, and I’m trying to look a lot younger,” drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young is a Chinese cuisine chef. She held her wedding ceremony with a plastic surgeon in May.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.