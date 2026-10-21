Shin Min-a to make first variety-show appearance since marrying Kim Woo-bin... Will she reveal newlywed life and share her thoughts on “what love is”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Shin Min-a is returning to “You Quiz on the Block” after six years, and is catching the eye with youthful beauty that seems to defy time.

On the 21st, several photos were posted on the official social media account of tvN’s variety show “You Quiz on the Block” (hereafter “You Quiz on the Block”), along with the caption: “Shin Min-a, the personification of loveliness, is here. What does Shinvely think love is~? Coming soon.”

The photos show Shin Min-a, who took part in a recording of “You Quiz on the Block,” sitting across from MC Yoo Jae-suk and chatting with him.

That day, Shin Min-a paired a white blouse featuring a prominent oversized bow with black pants, creating an elegant yet sophisticated look. Her long, naturally cascading waves further accentuated her signature pure and graceful charm.

In particular, Shin Min-a, who was born in 1984 and is 42 this year, drew attention with youthful beauty that made her age hard to believe. Her lovely appearance—with well-defined features, clear skin and a subtle smile—was just as captivating as it was at the start of her career, prompting admiration.

As she smiled and listened to Yoo Jae-suk, her signature lovely charm came through in full. She exuded the presence of the “original lovely goddess,” creating a fresh, elegant look without elaborate styling.

Shin Min-a’s appearance on “You Quiz on the Block” comes about six years after her last appearance, in September 2020. At the time, she appeared ahead of the release of the film “Diva” and drew attention with her candid and witty remarks.

Above all, this appearance is drawing interest because it will be her first on a variety show since she married actor Kim Woo-bin last December. The couple tied the knot after dating for about 10 years and honeymooned in Spain early this year.

With the production team previewing “love as Shin Min-a sees it,” anticipation is building over whether she will speak candidly about married life with her husband Kim Woo-bin or share her thoughts on love.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a will meet viewers in Disney+’s original series “The Remarried Empress,” set to premiere on November 4. Based on the popular web novel of the same name, the series also stars Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young, among others.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.