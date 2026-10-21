Lee Hye-sung clarifies comments seen as defending Ha Young amid controversy over her great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese past: “I never made a statement of personal conviction”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Broadcaster Lee Hye-sung clarified that a remark reported as her personal conviction was actually a question quoted from a book, after she mentioned actor Ha Young, who had halted her activities amid controversy over her great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese past.

On the 21st, Lee Hye-sung posted on her social media, “Everyone, I have never made a ‘statement of personal conviction’!”

She explained, “I did not say, ‘Should descendants atone for their ancestors’ sins?’ to express my own opinion. I quoted a sentence on page 297 of Professor Michael Sandel’s book Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do? that appears as part of a discussion raising this question.”

Lee Hye-sung also shared the relevant page of the book, adding, “You can find the relevant content by watching the video reviewing the book on Lee Hye-sung’s 1% Book Club from 35:15 or 38:10.”

Earlier, on the 20th, a video about Michael Sandel’s book Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do? was uploaded to the YouTube channel Lee Hye-sung’s 1% Book Club.

In the video, Lee Hye-sung said, “Recently, controversy arose after the pro-Japanese activities carried out by the great-grandfather of a public figure during the Japanese colonial period came to light,” adding, “Some people expressed anger over this, while others took a more cautious stance.” Although she did not name the public figure, the remarks were interpreted as referring to the controversy over actor Ha Young’s great-grandfather that surfaced last August.

She went on to discuss matters including the property of perpetrators and their descendants in connection with historical issues, and apologies and compensation for damages between aggressor and victim countries. She then asked, “There is no room for disagreement about the clear wrongdoing of historical perpetrators, but should we atone on their behalf for our ancestors’ sins?”

However, a misunderstanding arose when the question, “Should we atone on their behalf for our ancestors’ sins?” was reported as though it were Lee Hye-sung’s personal conviction. Lee directly clarified that the sentence was a philosophical question presented in the book, which she had quoted.

Meanwhile, Ha Young came under fire after introducing her family history as a family of doctors spanning four generations on an entertainment program, and her great-grandfather An Sang-ho’s activities during the Japanese colonial period came to light. Her agency initially denied the allegations but reversed its position and apologized after further verification. Ha Young also said she regretted her ignorance of history and her thoughtless remarks, and halted all her activities.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.