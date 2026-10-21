Lee Jung-soo breaks down in tears after sending his 6-year-old youngest daughter into surgery: “I prayed in tongues more earnestly than ever before in my life”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Lee Jung-soo shared news of his youngest daughter’s surgery, revealing his deep paternal love.

On the 21st, Lee Jung-soo announced his youngest daughter’s surgery in a post on his social media, writing, “This morning at 7:30, she had surgery to remove a pilonidal cyst on Roi’s buttock.”

Lee confided, “I’ve never gone to an early-morning prayer service, but this morning I prayed more earnestly than ever before in my life. I could understand why people suddenly start speaking in tongues.”

He added, “Because I arrived in front of the operating room before 7:30, even waiting for the rest of the family was so heartbreaking,” conveying how it felt as a father to send his young daughter into surgery.

Even amid the tension, the family kept their spirits up. Lee joked, “While everyone else was giving Roi kisses, her older sister held out, saying she just couldn’t do that. Come to think of it, I couldn’t kiss my older brother on the cheek either.”

Fortunately, the surgery was a success. Lee breathed a sigh of relief, saying, “Thanks to you, the surgery went really well.” In particular, the first words his youngest daughter said while still groggy from the anesthesia brought both emotion and laughter.

Lee explained, “The first thing Roi said while she was still groggy from the anesthesia was, ‘So I don’t have a tail anymore?’ We used to call that little bump a tail.”

He expressed his affection for his daughter, saying, “She’ll have trouble getting around for a while, but I hope it doesn’t come back. I want to thank Roi once again for getting through the surgery so well. You worked hard! You did great! Roi! Thank you!”

The photos released alongside the post showed his youngest daughter lying in a hospital bed as she prepared for surgery, with Lee by her side. With his eyes squeezed shut, Lee reached out toward his daughter, revealing how earnestly he was hoping for the best. Another photo caught the eye, showing his daughter recovering in her hospital room after the surgery.

Lee later shared another update on his youngest daughter, who was recovering quickly after surgery. In the photo, Roi appeared to have regained her appetite, taking a big bite of a gimbap roll in her hospital room. Lee said, “Her energy came right back as soon as she was allowed to eat again,” and added, “She’s supposed to be in the hospital until Friday, but it seems like she could be discharged even now.” He thanked those who had sent their support, saying, “It’s all thanks to your prayers and concern. Thank you.”

A pilonidal cyst is a condition that typically develops near the tailbone in the cleft between the buttocks, with cysts or inflammation forming under the skin. Surgical removal may be necessary depending on the condition, and because it can recur, post-surgery care is also important.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-soo married his wife, who is four years younger than him, in 2013. They welcomed their first daughter, Lee Ri-ye, in 2014, and their second daughter, Lee Roi, in 2020.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.