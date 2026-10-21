Seo In-young, the original tough one, says, “I even overcame divorce”... Crawls on all fours up a mountain, then drops a bombshell

[Lee Ji-hyun, reporter for Sportschosun] TEO’s new variety show, “Mountain Grit Project,” is building anticipation with the release of character teasers featuring its formidable lineup: Hong Jin-kyung, Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon.

“Mountain Grit Project” (directed by Yoon Gi-bong, produced by Jeon A-young, and produced by TEO) is a physical adventure in search of good energy in the great outdoors. Hong Jin-kyung, Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon, four women with an intense reserve of grit, will take on activities ranging from hiking and trail running to backpacking against the backdrop of beautiful natural landscapes across South Korea, embarking on an entertaining journey to let go of some of that grit.

The cast, who have come together to shake off the stress that has built up in the city, also adds to the anticipation. Led by Hong Jin-kyung, a veteran entertainer and one of South Korea’s best-known variety-show personalities, the lineup includes singer Seo In-young, enjoying a second heyday with “Gaegwacheonseon”; Lee Sun-bin, whose clear-eyed, slightly wild vibe makes her a “passion pro”; and actress Lee Yeon, a lover of the mountains. There is keen interest in seeing what kind of chemistry these four, each with a distinct personality and appeal, will create in the great outdoors.

Character teasers for Seo In-young and Lee Yeon have been released, further raising anticipation. Each defined “grit” in her own way, declaring her readiness to take on the new project to shed some of it.

First, Seo In-young announces her powerful return with the phrases “The Queen Is Back” and “The Original Tough One.” From screaming after receiving an invitation that reads, “Welcome to the Mountain Grit Project,” to her candid confession, “I hate grit so much, and I hate mountains too,” she brings laughs from the outset with her unpredictable charm. The story that she becomes utterly listless when her grit runs out, but when it’s recharged, she burns with such exceptional determination that she says, “Let’s really die trying” and “I’ll be carried off in a 119 ambulance,” adds to the intrigue.

Seo In-young defines grit as “do or die.” In the following scene, she is seen throwing herself into the challenge as she climbs a mountain, even going on all fours. She shows her unbridled determination, shouting, “I even overcame divorce,” and adds bold lines like, “If I fail, I’ll shut down the Gaegwacheonseon YouTube channel,” and “Let’s risk our lives and do this,” building curiosity about the fiery performance the original tough one, Seo In-young, will deliver.

Lee Yeon’s character teaser also catches the eye, showing her roaming through the great outdoors and displaying her own kind of grit. She defines grit as “the energy to get things done no matter what,” then shares the energy she draws from nature, saying, “When I run around in nature, I feel like I become a really powerful person.” Knowing when to take a short break when she gets tired from running is also part of Lee Yeon’s way of managing her grit. Scenes of her resting her body and mind in a sauna convey another meaning of grit, distinct from always charging ahead.

Lee Yeon adds, “Maybe grit is the determination not to give up, the determination to keep going and see things through to the end,” followed by the message, “It’s okay not to try so hard. It’s fine to just enjoy yourself,” leaving a lasting impression. This builds anticipation for the full series and for the journey Lee Yeon’s distinct kind of grit will take her on, different from Seo In-young’s.

Meanwhile, all episodes of “Mountain Grit Project” will be released on Netflix on November 20 (Friday), and the show is also scheduled to be released on other channels afterward.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.