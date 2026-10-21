Son Min-soo Shows Affection for Wife Amid ‘Ultra-Luxurious First-Birthday Party’ Controversy: “You’re the Star of My Life”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Son Min-soo has drawn attention for his ultra-luxurious first-birthday party and publicly expressed his affection for his wife, Im Rara.

On the 21st, Son Min-soo posted several photos on social media, tagging his wife Im Rara’s account and writing, “Kang-i-dan may be the star of the first-birthday party, but you’re the star of my life.”

The photos showed Son Min-soo and Im Rara at the first-birthday party for their son, Kang-i-dan.

Son Min-soo appeared in a white tuxedo jacket paired with black pants, evoking the look of a groom. Im Rara wore a pale yellow, off-the-shoulder dress and showed off her elegant style.

In particular, Son Min-soo looking up at Im Rara as she stood on a staircase evoked a scene from a wedding. Holding a bouquet, Im Rara smiled brightly and savored the happy moment.

In another photo, the couple stood side by side, each holding one of their twins, completing the picture of a happy family. The first-birthday party venue, decorated with elaborate floral arrangements, balloons and fairy-tale characters, also caught the eye.

Friends and fans also responded to Son Min-soo’s public declaration of love. Broadcaster Yoon Hwang commented, “You made it so fun and enjoyable to put together; it was such a happy party for the guests, too,” while online commenters also wrote things like “Such a lovely couple,” “The ultimate romantic,” and “Such a beautiful family.”

The post is drawing even more attention because it came after the couple’s first-birthday party recently made headlines online for its lavish scale and staging. Some people also described the event as excessively luxurious.

Against this backdrop, Son Min-soo expressed his unwavering affection with a message emphasizing his love for his wife over the party’s lavishness.

Earlier, on the 4th, Son Min-soo and Im Rara held a first-birthday party for their twins, a boy and a girl, Kang-i and Dan-i, at a banquet hall in Seoul’s Gangnam District. Controversy over the ultra-luxurious party erupted after it was reported that a total of 45 people took part in filming, including 28 members of the production team for KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman,” eight members of a YouTube filming crew and nine staff members from the event company.

In response, Im Rara explained on the 18th via the YouTube channel “Enjoy Couple” that the event had grown in scale because filming for a broadcast was also taking place. She also recalled having faced a life-or-death crisis during childbirth and said she wanted to express her gratitude to the friends and acquaintances who had helped her and her children over the years.

The couple married in 2023 after dating for nine years and welcomed twins last October. Recently, they also donated 20 million won toward medical expenses for pediatric and adolescent patients to mark their children’s first birthday.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.