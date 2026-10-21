Hwang Jung-eum's heartfelt words for Kim Yong-jun, whom she broke up with 11 years ago: "I miss him... a friend I have many good memories with"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Hwang Jung-eum said she missed her former partner Kim Yong-jun, whom she broke up with 11 years ago, and recalled the fond memories they shared.

On the 21st, a video titled "A Day of Being Showered with Questions from the Goldenies" was posted on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel. That day, she spent time candidly answering questions sent in by fans.

Hwang Jung-eum also answered without hesitation questions about Kim Yong-jun, whom she had publicly dated in the past. Asked, "Have you ever run into Yongjun, even by chance, since you broke up?" she said, "Not once. I kind of want to see Yongjun, but we haven't even run into each other."

When the production team asked, "Didn't you share the prettiest, youngest years of your lives?" Hwang Jung-eum wore a wistful expression, as if briefly lost in memories.

She continued, "Anyway, Yongjun is a friend I have a lot of really good memories with," adding, "He's the kind of friend I could greet very warmly if I ran into him on the street."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum and Kim Yong-jun of SG Wannabe began publicly dating in 2006. The two appeared together as a real-life couple on MBC's We Got Married in 2009 and became widely loved. They continued seeing each other after leaving the show, but broke up in 2015.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.