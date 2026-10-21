Shinji heads to couples counseling five months after marrying Moon Won... “Stressed despite receiving a luxury handbag as a gift”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Shinji opened up about the unexpected difficulties she has faced over a luxury handbag she received from her husband, Moon Won.

On the 21st, a video titled “The True Feelings I’m Telling My Husband for the First Time... We Went to Couples Counseling” was posted on the YouTube channel Eotteosinji. It showed Shinji and Moon Won attending couples counseling and learning about each other’s personalities and innermost thoughts.

That day, Shinji confessed that while she appreciated her husband’s affectionate gift, she wasn’t used to accepting it. “I don’t know how to receive gifts. It makes me so uncomfortable,” she said, explaining that she generally finds it difficult to receive gifts from anyone.

She went on to say, “In all my 40-something years, he’s the first person to give me such a big luxury handbag, and the first to remember something I’d mentioned and do that for me,” referring to the special gift from her husband, Moon Won.

But she said she hasn’t been able to use the luxury handbag her husband gave her as much as she’d like. “It’s so precious to me that I can’t bring myself to carry it. But then he stresses me out again for not carrying it,” Shinji said candidly. “Then I end up saying, ‘If that’s the case, don’t buy it for me.’”

She explained that although she is deeply grateful for and treasures the thought behind her husband’s gift, she feels burdened because she doesn’t actually use the bag.

The counselor advised them that it was important to understand each other’s feelings, even when giving and receiving gifts.

Shinji told her husband, “I know how much you love me, even when you don’t try so hard to do things for me. Just your presence, just breathing beside me, is a huge help. You don’t even have to cook for me.” She added, “What you do now is more than enough, so you don’t have to do more. I hope you won’t push yourself,” she emphasized.

Shinji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years her junior, on May 2 at Raum Art Center in Seoul’s Gangnam District. The two met as a DJ and a guest on MBC Standard FM’s “Lee Yoon-seok, Shinji’s Single Bungle Show” in 2024 and became a couple. They announced their plans to marry last June.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.