Stephanie boasts about her boyfriend, 23 years her senior: “No generation gap because he’s American... doesn’t drink or smoke and is incredibly toned”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Stephanie shared her love story with her boyfriend, former Major League Baseball player Brady Anderson, who is 23 years her senior.

On the 21st, a video titled “The Power of K-Defense: Not the Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher, but the Power of K-Pop: Lee Soo-man’s The Grace and Chunmu Stephanie” was posted on the YouTube channel “Noback Tak Jae-hoon.”

That day, Stephanie said of her first meeting with Brady Anderson, “We first met in 2013. It was a long time ago.”

Talking about her boyfriend’s good points, she bragged, “He doesn’t drink or smoke. Even when I’m drinking, he’ll have exactly one sip beside me only if I’m really drinking. He can drink, but he absolutely doesn’t. He also keeps working out without letting up, so his body is incredibly toned.”

She added, “He goes around wearing only leggings. At home, he hardly wears any clothes and is always in his natural state. He just has something like a towel on,” prompting laughter.

Stephanie said COVID-19 was the decisive factor in their relationship developing into a romance. She explained, “Because of COVID, I couldn’t return to Korea, and we naturally started dating.”

She recalled, “We met the day before I returned to Korea, and it was the first time we’d seen each other in eight years. We were saying to each other, ‘You haven’t changed,’ and that’s how things turned out. I didn’t even know his age then.”

Asked whether she felt a generation gap with Brady Anderson, who was born in 1964, she replied, “There isn’t one because he’s American.”

Stephanie, who had also dated a man born in 1968, responded to being called an “older-man magnet” by clarifying, “Of course, I’ve dated men my own age, too.”

She added, “Don’t people in East Asia tend to be very fixated on age?” She explained, “When my boyfriend sees these stories, he asks, ‘Why do they talk so much about age in Korean interviews?’ Because talking about someone’s age in itself is impolite.”

Stephanie confirmed in 2020 that she was dating Brady Anderson. The two first met when Stephanie was working with a ballet company in Los Angeles, and after a long time apart, they reunited and became a couple. They are currently maintaining a long-distance relationship, traveling between Korea and the United States.

Brady Anderson was an outfielder who was a leading player for the Baltimore Orioles in the 1990s. He made his Major League debut with the Boston Red Sox in 1988 and moved to Baltimore that same year. In 1992, he recorded 21 home runs, 80 RBIs and 53 stolen bases, and in 1996 he excelled with 50 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

After ending his playing career in 2002, he worked in the Baltimore club’s front office. He also helped Kim Hyun-soo adjust and train when Kim joined Baltimore in 2016.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.