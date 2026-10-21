“Our babies”: Sunny backs A2O LITE, the “Lee Soo-man girl group” she helped train, on its first radio show

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Sunny of Girls’ Generation gave strong support to rookie girl group A2O LITE, whose training she helped with, during the group’s first live radio broadcast.

A2O LITE appeared as guests on MBC FM4U’s “Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung,” which aired on the 21st. Sunny of Girls’ Generation, a senior artist at the same agency and an active producer, served as the special DJ, making for a special meeting.

After the broadcast, the official social media account for “Noon Song of Hope” posted a group photo of Sunny and the A2O LITE members together.

The photo showed the A2O LITE members gathered around Sunny, making hand hearts. The members showed off their lovely charms in outfits that highlighted their individual styles, while Sunny’s bright smile among her juniors made for a heartwarming scene.

In particular, the production team praised the members’ performance, saying, “It’s their first live radio broadcast since debut, but the babies aren’t even nervous—they speak so well and sing so well.”

On the show, A2O LITE explained that the group’s name means nine girls with different colors coming together to create a new light. They described their debut song “NEON” as a track with bright, stylish energy, and picked its intro performance and varied a cappella as highlights to listen for.

They also shared how they felt about topping the music charts soon after their debut. The members expressed surprise at the unexpected, enthusiastic response, saying, “It was so amazing” and “We didn’t expect it at all.” They added that after taking first place, they celebrated by eating ice cream cake in a variety of flavors, showing their youthful charm.

Above all, the meeting drew even more attention because of the special relationship between Sunny and A2O LITE. After leaving SM Entertainment in 2023, Sunny joined A2O Entertainment in April last year, the company founded by her paternal uncle, producer Lee Soo-man. Sunny reportedly signed on as a producer rather than a singer and, under producer Yoo Young-jin’s guidance, learned production while also helping design trainee training programs and participating in their psychological care, styling, and choreography instruction.

Sunny, who has supported her juniors as they have grown, has continued to cheer them on through social media since A2O LITE’s debut. Recently, she stepped up her promotion of the group by posting a “NEON” choreography video featuring AI-generated depictions of Lee Soo-man and Yoo Young-jin.

This time, she showed her special affection by taking the mic as the special DJ and joining her juniors for their first live radio broadcast.

A2O LITE is a nine-member girl group under A2O Entertainment, led by producer Lee Soo-man, and released its debut song “NEON” on the 13th. The song made headlines by reaching No. 1 on Melon TOP100 just 29 hours after its release. The group also took first place on music shows during its debut week, heralding the arrival of a major new act.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.