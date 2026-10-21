Lee Gye-in: “My ex-wife was living with her lover”... He even sold his home, still scarred by marriage fraud

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Gye-in opened up about how the wounds from his fraudulent marriage still remain.

On the 21st, a video titled “Sell and prices go up; move and you’re sunk? Lee Gye-in’s real estate saga” was posted on the YouTube channel “Geuri Gura.” Actor Lee Gye-in appeared as a guest that day.

Explaining why he sold the apartment in Yongsan, where he had first succeeded in buying a home, Lee Gye-in said, “There’s no way the past wouldn’t come up,” and spoke of the pain he had suffered in a fraudulent marriage.

As Lee Gye-in grew bitter while recalling the past, Kim Gu-ra tried to find common ground, saying, “My first marriage failed too, actually.”

But Lee Gye-in said firmly, “A marriage can fail. But being deceived is different from a marriage failing.”

He recalled, “After going through something like that, I couldn’t stand the thought of a house. So I thought it would be better to settle things quickly, and I moved to an apartment of around 28 pyeong right across from MBC in Yeouido.”

Kim Gu-ra asked, “Did you move to a slightly smaller apartment because you suffered financial losses as a result of the fraudulent marriage?” Lee Gye-in replied, “It was actually more expensive than the Yongsan apartment.”

Lee Gye-in also revealed that he was able to protect his assets because he did not register the marriage at the time. He said, “My ex-wife was living with her lover,” adding, “But it doesn’t meet the legal definition of fraud. If I’d married her and registered the marriage, they would have ended up in handcuffs. But I hadn’t registered the marriage.”

He continued, “I was busy, too, and my ex-wife said, ‘Why are you in such a hurry? Let’s register the marriage later.’ I was working on four dramas at the time, so I thought that was probably the reason and didn’t do it.” He added, “In the end, it was a huge relief that I hadn’t registered the marriage, but I still feel angry about it.”

Kim Gu-ra tried to comfort Lee Gye-in, who was still upset, asking, “Can’t you turn it into a wry laugh by now?” But Lee Gye-in firmly replied, “I can’t turn it into a laugh,” revealing how deeply the hurt still remained.

Meanwhile, in 1992, Lee Gye-in learned that his common-law wife had a lover she had been living with for 10 years, and they separated. He remarried in 1997 to someone 10 years his junior, but that marriage also ended in a breakup. Last year, he revealed on a TV program that he had married for a third time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.