Son Ye-jin sets a lovingly prepared table for Hyun Bin and their son: “Happiest when we all eat together”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Son Ye-jin showed off her impressive cooking skills and shared a glimpse of her simple yet happy everyday life.

On the 21st, Son Ye-jin posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “I’m happiest when I’ve been busy cooking and then sit down to eat with everyone.”

The photos showed a variety of home-cooked dishes that appeared to have been carefully prepared by Son Ye-jin. The generous spread, reminiscent of a Korean restaurant, included black rice, meat and fish dishes, steamed egg, and assorted seasoned greens and vegetable side dishes, drawing attention.

The table stood out in particular for featuring a different menu at every meal. From a full spread with vegetables for wraps, spicy stir-fried meat, and steamed egg to a meal featuring appetizing-looking beef and seasoned greens, the varied dishes showed the care that went into their preparation.

She also drew attention by sharing what looked like homemade gimbap. Packed with fillings such as egg, meat, and vegetables, the rolls looked delicious.

Son Ye-jin also remembered to send fans a warm greeting wishing them well, saying, “I hope you all eat plenty of healthy and delicious food, too.” She added the hashtags “What should I eat tomorrow?” and “What to make for a meal,” offering a glimpse into her everyday life and her passion for cooking.

Though she is a top star who basks in the spotlight, her down-to-earth side is striking: in her everyday life, she finds happiness in preparing food herself and sharing meals with her family.

Son Ye-jin previously appeared on JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, which aired last September, and showcased her exceptional cooking skills. At the time, she named kimchi stew as Hyun Bin’s favorite food and mentioned gimbap made from a recipe she learned from her grandmother as a dish she was confident making. She also expressed confidence, saying that whenever she serves gimbap to guests, they all say it is delicious.

Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in March 2022 and welcomed a son in November of the same year. Since getting married, she has continued acting while connecting with fans on social media, sharing glimpses of everyday life with her family and her cooking.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.