'Seven♥' Lee Da-hae unveils her 5-billion-won Shanghai home for the first time: “I make a living in China thanks to My Girl from 20 years ago”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae spoke candidly about why she has been less active on Korean television and what she has been doing in China.

On the 21st, a video titled “The shocking reason Jang Young-ran’s close friend Lee Da-hae, who lives in a 5-billion-won home in Shanghai, disappeared from Korea? (A bold love story)” was posted on the YouTube channel Class A Jang Young-ran.

That day, Jang Young-ran traveled to Shanghai, China, to meet Lee Da-hae, with whom she had worked on the drama Hello! Miss. The two said they had been in touch less often for a long time before reuniting after about a decade, thanks to actress Shim Jin-hwa’s birthday party.

Lee Da-hae showed her Shanghai home for the first time. She said she went back and forth about once or twice a month, and that the home’s purchase price was approximately 5 billion won, with monthly rent of about 6 million won.

Lee Da-hae explained, “This place was a bare shell. It had only walls and floors; I did everything else myself,” saying she had furnished and decorated the interior herself. She had also carefully prepared spaces for Seven and their baby-to-be, drawing admiration from Jang Young-ran.

Lee Da-hae credited her past drama My Girl as the reason she was able to keep working steadily in China. “I make a living in China now because of My Girl,” she said. “Even now, when I go to events or anywhere in China, they play the My Girl background music.”

She recalled, “My popularity really took off with My Girl. I went to a lot of events and filmed a lot of commercials. I think I was loved so much that it was overwhelming.”

Lee Da-hae played the lead role of Joo Yoo-rin in the SBS drama My Girl, which aired in 2005, acting alongside Lee Dong-wook and Lee Joon-gi. The show was a major hit, recording a peak viewership rating of 24.9%. It was also successful across Asia, particularly in China, and helped Lee Da-hae rise to prominence as a Hallyu star.

She also opened up about her concerns as an actress over her reduced activity in Korean productions. “I think actresses around my age can really relate—doesn’t the range of roles get very narrow?” Lee Da-hae said, adding, “Just as I can’t do My Girl now.”

She continued, “The drama market has been so poor lately that I find myself thinking about things more. Maybe I’ve become a little more timid. I wonder, ‘Can I do a good job?’” she admitted candidly.

Jang Young-ran offered her support, saying, “What are you talking about? Looking at what Da-hae has done so far, her range is really wide.”

Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after dating for nine years. She is currently pregnant with their first child and continues to work in both Korea and China.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.