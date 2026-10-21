Lee Kyung-sil Tears Up Over Daughter Jenny Son Being Seen as Benefiting From “Mom Privilege”: “More Hurt Than Benefits”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Kyung-sil teared up, saying she felt sorry that her fame seemed to have led her daughter, Jenny Son, to be misunderstood and hurt by being seen as benefiting from “mom privilege.”

On the 21st, a video titled “What It’s Like to Live as a Celebrity’s Daughter” was posted on the YouTube channel “Our Mom, Lee Kyung-sil.” Lee Kyung-sil and Jenny Son took a temperament test together that day and got a glimpse of each other’s innermost thoughts.

The two received perfect scores in areas including fairness, principles, and equity. Jenny said, “Even listening to Mom talk today, I felt that she really wanted to explain herself. I wish she wouldn’t say things like, ‘Jenny auditioned for it too.’”

She continued, “Mom is in such a high position that she gets misunderstood a lot, and I experience that too. She always wants to explain herself. She keeps explaining, ‘This was fair,’ ‘That was done fairly,’ in case someone misunderstood.”

Lee Kyung-sil said she actively explains herself not because she feels she has been treated unfairly, but because she worries about the hurt her children might suffer.

She said tearfully, “People can say things to me. To put it bluntly, I don’t mind people posting nasty comments on articles about me, but I hate seeing those kinds of comments on articles about my children. I feel so sorry. I hate thinking that my children hear these things because I’m Lee Kyung-sil, because I’m their mother.”

She continued, “So without even realizing it, after doing a play with people, I explain things to them at the end. I’m afraid someone in the audience might think, ‘Oh, they did it together like that because she’s her daughter,’ and that my daughter might be hurt, so I end up saying, ‘She auditioned fair and square and passed.’”

Lee Kyung-sil said, “It’s fine if people criticize me. I hate it when they say things like that to my child. Those hurts pile up for the kids too, don’t they? The children have more personal hurts than benefits they’ve received from their mother, so I guess that’s why I explain myself.”

After hearing this, Jenny Son calmly comforted her mother, saying, “It’s okay. That’s mine to bear.”

But Jenny Son also said, “When I do theater or act, I have to audition, but there’s always a phrase attached to me: ‘I auditioned fair and square.’ I work really hard, just as hard as anyone else, so I don’t know why people always have to say that about me.” She eventually teared up.

She continued, “People are free to think that, and I think being hurt is just my burden. I was born as my mom’s daughter, so what can I do? I started my YouTube channel as ‘Our Mom, Lee Kyung-sil’ because I wanted to challenge that. Since some things about me are already known, I’ve kept going, thinking, ‘Well, I might as well do this with Mom too.’”

Jenny Son comforted Lee Kyung-sil maturely, saying, “Let’s think of it as something we have to work through together. Mom, you don’t have to explain so much anymore. Just let it be.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.