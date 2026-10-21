Seo In-young sheds tears after seeing the “4.6 billion won villa” where Han So-hee lives: “Why did I live like that?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Seo In-young regretted her past and even shed tears after touring a luxury home in Guri.

On the 21st, a video titled “Seo In-young Finally Moves After Emptying Her Entire Fortune (+ a 1 Billion-Won Apartment in Guri, Han So-hee Lives Upstairs)” was uploaded to Seo In-young’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Seo In-young toured apartments and luxury villas in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, with the production team. A member of the team told her, “It’s my wish. I hope you buy an apartment in Guri,” adding, “Even from Guri, you can get to Gangnam and Sangam-dong in just 30 minutes. Guri has nature too, and although it’s not Seoul, it’s right next to it.”

The production team explained, “A lot of celebrities live in Guri. The couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin moved there, and business executive Park Jin-young also lives in Guri.”

Their first stop was an older 65-pyeong apartment. The asking price was 950 million won, and the spacious floor plan and nearby amenities were highlighted. Seo In-young exclaimed in admiration as she toured the home, which had been given a new look through a partly self-managed renovation. After looking around the tidy living room, spacious kitchen, and luxurious bathroom, she said, “It’s my dream home. It’s so different from our house now,” expressing her envy.

Next, they visited a luxury villa in Achiul Village, Guri. Introduced as a place where celebrities such as Nana and Han So-hee live, the villa featured a hotel-like lobby and separate entrances for each unit. It was equipped with a spacious kitchen, a dressing room, and a terrace, as well as a private karaoke room and storage room.

The villa, with an exclusive-use area of about 62 pyeong and a terrace measuring about 12 pyeong, was priced at 4.65 billion won. Seo In-young could not hide her surprise when told that the monthly maintenance fee was around 1.4 million won. She showed how much she liked it, saying, “I want to live here,” “It’s my dream home. It has everything I want,” and “I don’t want to go home,” but expressed disappointment at the price.

After touring the home, Seo In-young spoke about her complicated feelings as she looked back on her past.

She regretted it, saying, “I never thought about buying a house in the past. If only I’d drunk less... When I got drunk, I’d press cash into people’s hands.” She continued, “I regret everything. I feel like I’m going to cry. Why did I live like that? Where on earth did I splurge all that money?” and “I wasted 10 years and lost money too,” eventually breaking into tears. Seo In-young continued, “I could at least have helped people in need, but I didn’t even do that. I feel like I haven’t lived like a decent person,” criticizing herself.

Still, Seo In-young seemed to rally herself for the future, saying, “I can just live more diligently from now on. You don’t have to live here to live well, but it does give you a bit of a goal. People need to have goals.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.