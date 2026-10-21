“I Got Slammed for Hitting Yoo Jae-suk’s Hand”: Shim Young-soon Reveals a Running Man Story from 11 Years Ago

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Shim Young-soon shared an anecdote on You Quiz on the Block about how she once hit Yoo Jae-suk’s hand during a cooking contest on Running Man and got an earful from viewers.

The episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block that aired on the 21st featured cooking researcher Shim Young-soon, back after recovering from pancreatic cancer; basketball player Lee Hyun-jung, making an NBA bid as a Korean player for the first time in 21 years; popular music critic Im Jin-mo; and actress Kang So-ra, currently appearing as a martial arts master.

That day, Shim Young-soon shared a humorous anecdote about how she had once sternly reprimanded Yoo Jae-suk over his knife skills.

Shim Young-soon said that she served as a judge during a cooking battle on Running Man in 2014, when Yoo Jae-suk was appearing on the show.

Shim Young-soon, who had given Yoo Jae-suk a “loving smack” at the time, said, “I got really scolded then—for hitting his (Yoo Jae-suk’s) hand. The viewers really gave me a hard time,” adding, “If he held his hand out and spread it like that while chopping, something terrible could have happened.” She explained why she had no choice but to scold him. Yoo Jae-suk replied, “You did the right thing.”

Known as the “Oksu-dong Teacher,” Shim Young-soon made a name for herself as a cooking instructor to prominent members of chaebol families, including Chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun and President Lee Boo-jin. She recalled, “Chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun is someone I love, respect and cherish very much. Perhaps she thought highly of me, because she invited me to her father-in-law’s home. The first time I went, about 10 people were all wearing identical cotton aprons. They were all seated, but when I came in, they all stood up to greet me. I was treated with great respect, and I taught them with a truly grateful heart.”

Shim Young-soon went on to confess, drawing attention: “I didn’t recognize the family's aunt by marriage and scolded her for adding too much mustard-vinegar sauce. So even now, I feel both sorry and regretful.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.