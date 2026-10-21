Shim Young-soon shocked by what she saw at the late Chairman Chung Ju-yung’s home: “The sofa was torn... Why earn money if you’re going to live like that?”

[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun] Shim Young-soon of “You Quiz on the Block” shared an anecdote about visiting the home of the late Chung Ju-yung, honorary chairman of Hyundai Group, and being surprised by its unexpected furnishings, showing off her unrestrained wit.

The episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” aired on the 21st and featured cooking researcher Shim Young-soon, who returned after recovering from pancreatic cancer; player Lee Hyun-jung, pursuing an NBA career as a Korean for the first time in 21 years; popular music critic Im Jin-mo; and actor Kang So-ra, who is currently active as a martial arts master.

Shim Young-soon, known as the “Oksu-dong teacher,” made a name for herself as a cooking instructor to members of chaebol families, including Chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun and President Lee Boo-jin. That day, Shim recalled going to the home of the late Chairman Chung Ju-yung, father-in-law of Chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun, to give cooking lessons.

Shim candidly recalled, “I was visiting such an impressive home, and I was curious, too, so I thought I should look around. I rummaged around here and there. And then, goodness, the sofa was torn. Also, at our house, the party table is made of wood imported from overseas, but theirs was plywood. Seeing them cut up plywood to use, I thought, ‘People who have money are even scarier.’” Her remarks caught people’s attention.

She continued, “That’s why I can’t stand it when chaebol families offer me things. And that’s not all. I looked at the side-dish bowls in that house, and they were natural-colored.” Yoo Jae-suk glanced at her and said, “Teacher, please stop.”

But Shim continued, saying, “Why earn money if you’re going to live like that?” drawing laughs.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.