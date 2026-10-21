Park Se-young’s collar-grabbing proposal to Kwak Jung-wook that brought their eight years of dating to an end: “Will you marry me?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook shared the love story of how they married after dating for eight years.

On the episode of KBS2’s The Return of Superman broadcast on the 21st, actors Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook joined the show as a new family with their 14-month-old daughter, Nael.

That day, Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook drew attention by sharing the special story of how their relationship began with their first meeting and led to marriage. They first met through the KBS2 drama School 2013, which aired in 2013. Although it was reported that they married after dating for eight years, they revealed that they didn’t even know each other’s phone numbers while filming the drama—a surprising twist.

“We weren’t close while filming the drama. We didn’t even know each other’s numbers,” Park Se-young recalled. “After the drama ended, we kept running into each other at actors’ gatherings and naturally grew closer.”

She explained, “My husband happened to be looking for a church, and our connection continued when he started attending the church I go to.”

The two also revealed that people around them had viewed their relationship with concern. In School 2013, Park Se-young played model student Song Ha-kyung, while Kwak Jung-wook played rebellious Oh Jung-ho, and their on-screen images carried over into how people saw them in real life.

Kwak Jung-wook recalled, “I heard that people around us said to my wife, ‘Why are you dating a guy like that?’ and ‘You shouldn’t marry someone like him.’” But he joked, “In reality, Park Se-young is the school bully,” making everyone laugh. Park Se-young added, “My husband is the one who tends to follow my lead, so in real life it’s the other way around,” revealing the unexpected charm of her gentle younger husband, who is unlike his rebellious on-screen persona.

After focusing on childcare through marriage, pregnancy and childbirth, Park Se-young returned to dramas following a four-year hiatus. The couple still looked affectionate after eight years of dating and five years of marriage, prompting actress Han Go-eun, who is appearing with her in a drama, to ask what had led them to marry after such a long relationship. Park Se-young surprised her by replying, “I grabbed him by the collar and dragged him along.” Kwak Jung-wook added, “She said, ‘I’m going to get married. Are you going to? I’m going to do it at this time.’” Park Se-young explained, “He didn’t express himself much, so I thought I had no choice and proposed.”

The couple’s daughter, Nael, was also introduced on the show that day. Fourteen-month-old Nael caught viewers’ attention with her striking resemblance to her father, Kwak Jung-wook, and her unusually hearty appetite. The couple said, “By the time she was 50 days old, she weighed twice as much as she did at birth,” and described her as “a strong and fearless child,” building anticipation for what Nael will show in the future.

Meanwhile, Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook married in 2022 and welcomed their daughter last year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.