Hwang Jung-eum Has Zero Income During Acting Hiatus: “Sold Gold, Cashed In Insurance... Paused Her Two Sons’ Study-Abroad Plans”

[Jo Yoon-sun, Sportschosun] Hwang Jung-eum revealed that she has been getting by after selling the gold she received at her two sons’ first-birthday celebrations and even cashing in her insurance.

On the 21st, a video titled “A Day of Being Showered with Questions by the Goldies” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel. That day, she took time to answer questions from fans candidly.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum said of her two sons’ plans to study abroad, “Honestly, life has been so hectic and difficult lately that I’ve temporarily put the preparations on hold.”

She continued, “I love the kids so much that if they go, I’d go with them; I don’t think I could send them off on their own. But I don’t know what will happen. They might not be able to study abroad, but I do want to send them. I want to show them the world. Nothing is as precious as experience.”

Asked how she was covering her living expenses while taking a break from acting, she replied, “My income is zero,” then let out a deep sigh.

Hwang Jung-eum opened up, saying, “It was the first time since I was 26 that I hadn’t earned any money, so I was really flustered and scared.” She added candidly, “Actually, I sold all the gold that was worth money. I sold all the gold we received at Wang-sik and Kang-sik’s first-birthday celebrations. I got a lot of money back when I cashed in my insurance, too. I’ve been scraping by on that.”

When asked what point in her life she would most want to return to if she could turn back time, Hwang Jung-eum answered, “2015, before I got married.” She said, “It was a shining time for me as an actress, when so many people were seeking me out, so I’d want to go back to then.”

But she revealed her special affection for her two sons, saying, “If I think about not being able to see my sons Wang-sik and Kang-sik, I’d just choose Wang-sik and Kang-sik. They’re so adorable.”

She firmly advised a fan who was considering marriage, “Don’t get married.” Hwang Jung-eum said, “I don’t want to get married again for the rest of my life. Living together is okay,” adding, “I hate being legally tied to someone. It took nine years to get divorced. Now I’m 1,000% committed to never marrying.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married Lee Young-don, a businessman and former professional golfer who is two years her senior, in February 2016, and they have two sons. The couple filed for divorce mediation in 2020 and reconciled the following year, but began divorce proceedings again in February 2024. They finalized their divorce in May 2025, about a year and three months later.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.