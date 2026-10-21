“I... Am Getting Married”... Eum Moon-suk to Wed Model Girlfriend Next January After Years in Obscurity

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Eum Moon-suk, 44, announced his marriage to his model girlfriend, with whom he has shared a long relationship, and personally sent his heartfelt thoughts to fans.

On the 21st, Eum Moon-suk posted a lengthy message on his fan cafe, beginning with the greeting, “Hello, family. It’s Mundori.”

After checking in on his fans’ health, saying, “The weather has gotten so cold lately. You know to dress warmly when you go out, right?”, Eum Moon-suk began, “I have something I really want to tell our family today, who always support me despite my shortcomings and are always a great source of strength.”

He then surprised fans with the news, saying, “I... am getting married,” and expressed his affection for his bride-to-be: “I’m hoping to live a happy life from now on with someone who cherishes me so much, always takes care of me, and loves me.”

Eum Moon-suk added, “You were very surprised by the sudden news, weren’t you?” He admitted, “I spent a lot of time wondering how I should tell you, but more than anything, I wanted to share my feelings first with our family, who care about me.”

After years of obscurity, he established himself as an actor and did not forget to thank his fans. Eum Moon-suk said, “I’m so grateful to all of you who have always been by my side and supported me—more than I can put into words,” adding, “I think it was the love and support you sent me that allowed me to keep going without giving up and make it this far.”

He wrapped up his message with a promise: “Now I, too, will live happily with a good person, cherishing and relying on each other.”

Earlier that day, his agency, Ghost Studio, officially announced that Eum Moon-suk would marry in January 2027. His bride-to-be is a woman currently working as a model, and the two will tie the knot after a long relationship. The exact wedding date and the bride-to-be’s identity have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Eum Moon-suk, who was born in 1982, made his debut in the entertainment industry as singer SIC in 2005. After years of obscurity, he made a strong impression as Jang Ryong, a gangster with a bob haircut, in the 2019 SBS drama The Fiery Priest, making a name for himself with the public.

He later appeared in films including The Roundup and 6/45 and dramas such as Backstreet Rookie and Taxi Driver 3. More recently, he made his presence felt as Yang-bae in director Na Hong-jin’s film Hope, and is also set to appear in director Um Tae-hwa’s upcoming film A Good Place to Live.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.