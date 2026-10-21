Lim Jin-mo’s son dies at 33 after seven years battling brain tumor: “I died too when he closed his eyes”

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] Lim Jin-mo of “You Quiz on the Block” opened up about his longing for his son, who died at 33 after a seven-year battle with a brain tumor, and the heartbreak he has endured.

The episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 21st, featured culinary researcher Shim Young-soon, who returned after fully recovering from pancreatic cancer; basketball player Lee Hyun-jung, who is taking on the challenge of reaching the NBA as a Korean for the first time in 21 years; popular music critic Lim Jin-mo; and actress Kang So-ra, who is active as a martial arts master.

That day, the pain hidden behind Lim Jin-mo’s life in music came to light.

Lim Jin-mo reportedly has more than 40 bow ties at home. He started wearing them because of his son. “The day I wore a bow tie, my son praised me, saying, ‘It looks good. Dad, you should always wear a bow tie.’ I’ve worn them ever since. Thanks to them, I catch fewer colds, and they protect my throat,” he said, adding, “Most of all, it makes me feel like I’m with my son.”

Lim Jin-mo spoke about his son, who suffered from a brain tumor and died before him in 2021 at the age of 33, revealing his heartbreaking love as a father.

“My son left me behind and went first. A few months before he died, he acted as my manager. He picked out bow ties to match my clothes from early in the morning. Even though he was sick, he drove me around himself. I learned a lot from my son,” he said.

He then shared an anecdote from when his son worked at an electronics store. Lim Jin-mo said, “When my son worked at an electronics store, the manager told me, ‘Your son came in and suddenly asked for a ladder. He climbed up among the appliances on display and wiped the top of the refrigerator. I thought it was amazing that he cleaned even places people couldn’t see.’ Watching my son, I realized something. I realized that I should work hard at everything I’m given. I always give talks thinking that my son is listening.”

He also opened up about his son’s illness, recalling a day in 2014. Lim Jin-mo said, “My son said he was going to the hospital because his head hurt. Until then, I thought it was just a migraine. He brought back the CT results, and there were two large brain tumors. That’s when his treatment began. He continued treatment for seven years, but in the summer of 2021, he died before me at the age of 33.”

He continued, “If only I’d known this would happen, I would have taken him to see some beautiful places in our country. Instead, I only had him recuperate at home. I regret that so much. I was already dead when my son closed his eyes. I went with him, every bit of me. How could I be all right when the son I brought into the world closed his eyes right in front of me?” He became emotional.

Lim Jin-mo says that even now, he wears his son’s socks when he goes to special occasions. “I wore them today, too. I take the greatest care when washing them, and I plan to keep wearing them until my son would be over 50. I want to be with him, even in this way,” he said, leaving viewers deeply moved.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.