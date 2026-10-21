Park Se-young turns out to be a former grand prize winner of an amusement park princess pageant: “I have a lifetime pass to S Land”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Se-young revealed a remarkable detail from her past: as a child, she won the grand prize in an amusement park princess pageant.

On the 21st, actress Park Se-young, her husband Kwak Jung-wook, and their 14-month-old daughter Nael joined KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” as a new family.

That day, Park Se-young went to an amusement park with her 14-month-old daughter, Nael. For Park, however, it was more than just an amusement park; it was a place filled with special childhood memories.

Park Se-young said she had competed in a princess pageant held at the amusement park in the past, revealing, “There was a princess pageant. I was the grand prize-winning princess at S Land,” to everyone’s surprise.

She went on to explain, “If you win the grand prize, you also get to be in the parade. I received a lifetime pass as a prize, so it’s a place I can visit for the rest of my life.” It was revealed that she had won the grand prize in the princess pageant as a child and had also received a lifetime pass to the amusement park.

Above all, Park recalled a wish she had cherished since childhood, saying, “I thought it would be nice to come here with my child someday.”

Time passed, and Park became a mother. True to her wish, she returned to the amusement park filled with memories with her daughter. The visit took on special meaning as she returned to the place where she had once been chosen as a princess, this time holding her daughter’s hand.

The episode also showed the adorable Nael, who looks just like her father, Kwak Jung-wook, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook first met through the KBS 2TV drama “School 2013,” which aired in 2013. The two later became a couple and married in 2022, welcoming their first daughter in May last year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.