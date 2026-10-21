“All I did was put on glasses”... Song Hye-kyo finds healing with cats, wearing fleece with her hood pulled over her head

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo shared a relaxing day spent with cats.

On the 21st, Song posted several photos to her social media story without much explanation.

The photos showed Song spending time with cats on an outdoor terrace. She drew attention in an understated outfit, layering a cream-colored fleece jacket over a gray hoodie and pairing it with comfortable pants.

In particular, her signature fresh, innocent beauty stood out even in her natural look wearing glasses, without elaborate makeup or adornment. With her hood pulled over her head, Song smiled brightly as she gazed at a cat, creating a relaxed atmosphere.

Another photo showed two cats sitting side by side on a wooden floor. Song shared small moments from her everyday life, revealing her approachable charm.

Song’s understated everyday life added a different kind of charm to the image of sophistication and elegance for which she has long been loved.

Song Hye-kyo is set to meet viewers in Netflix’s new series Tantara. The new work by writer Noh Hee-kyung will see her star alongside actor Gong Yoo.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.