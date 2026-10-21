12 years ago, the little boy from “Bungeoppang” is now a national team athlete... A moving reunion with Kim Gook-jin: “You treated me so warmly”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Namadi Joel Jin, a member of South Korea’s national track and field team, reunited with Kim Gook-jin for the first time in 12 years.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Radio Star that aired on the 21st was a “Made in Korea” special featuring Kim Young-beom, Choi Jun-yong, Kang Yi-seul, Biewesa Daniel Gasama and Namadi Joel Jin.

Joel Jin drew attention when he named Kim Gook-jin as his first variety-show mentor. He said, “I appeared on a program called ‘Bungeoppang’ 12 years ago.”

Kim Gook-jin recognized Joel Jin belatedly and expressed how glad he was to see him. Joel Jin shared his gratitude, saying, “He was the person who gave me my first step into variety shows. He treated me so well.”

Kim Gook-jin also recalled that time, saying, “He was a regular cast member. I used to carry him around.” Joel Jin remembered, “He treated me so warmly.”

A clip of Joel Jin appearing on “Bungeoppang” at age nine was also shown. The young Joel Jin boldly did an impression of an elephant, showing off his distinctive flair.

Kim Gook-jin could not hide his pleased smile at seeing Joel Jin, once so small he could be held in someone’s arms, grow up to become a 186-centimeter-tall member of the national track and field team.

Joel Jin gave Kim Gook-jin a painting he had drawn himself, saying, “I was so happy to see you again this time that I wanted to give you a painting,” and, “I worked on it whenever I had a spare moment during training.” Kim Gook-jin was moved by the unexpected gift and said, “I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.