Kang So-ra candidly opens up about marital fights with her Korean medicine doctor husband: “I get myself under control, then we face off again”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] On You Quiz on the Block, Kang So-ra candidly opened up about marital fights with her Korean medicine doctor husband.

The episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block broadcast on the 21st featured culinary researcher Shim Young-soon, who returned after recovering from pancreatic cancer; basketball player Lee Hyun-jung, pursuing an NBA career as a Korean for the first time in 21 years; pop music critic Im Jin-mo; and actress Kang So-ra, who is currently playing a martial arts master.

Kang So-ra, a mother raising two children, ages six and four, opened up about the challenges of parenting. “They’re so adorable that I wish they would grow up slowly, but I also find myself wishing the time would pass quickly,” she said. “I gave birth to them myself, so how can there be beings who don’t listen to me at all?”

She said her older daughter tends to be sensitive and irritable. “When she clings to my arm, I struggle too. At times like that, we hold hands and train in martial arts together. When you’re raising a child, life is like a martial arts saga. I think raising a child well is more of a path to reaching a higher level than becoming a top martial arts master,” she said.

Kang So-ra, who married a Korean medicine doctor in 2020, was asked about marital fights. “There’s no way to avoid them,” she said candidly. “At times like that, you have to train in seclusion. I have to get myself under control and then spar again. In the end, we always make up with a hug.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.