Jeong Ji-seon abruptly announces YouTube hiatus after two years... “Can’t promise when the return will happen”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Chef Jeong Ji-seon announced a temporary hiatus for her YouTube channel.

On the 21st, a lengthy notice was posted on chef Jeong Ji-seon’s YouTube channel, “Jeong Ji-seon’s Knife-issma,” under the names of the production team and the chef.

That day, the production team began by saying, “We sincerely thank everyone who has visited our channel, waited for our videos, and laughed along with us.”

They looked back on the channel’s work so far, saying, “Jeong Ji-seon’s Knife-issma was more than just a channel where we showed you how to cook. We also showed new sides of Jeong Ji-seon as a person, and sometimes met people to cook together and share our stories.”

They then announced the sudden hiatus. The production team said, “We have some disappointing news to share today. It seems it will be difficult to release new videos on Jeong Ji-seon’s Knife-issma for the time being.”

In particular, they said, “We feel that we need to slow down for a while, reflect on the time that has passed from where we each stand, and prepare for what lies ahead,” adding, “We are not writing this hoping it will be our final goodbye. But we also can’t rashly promise when we’ll return.” Their words left fans disappointed.

No specific reason for the hiatus or timeline for a return was given. The production team thanked fans, saying, “For Chef Jeong Ji-seon and the production team alike, the time we spent with you here will be a memory we can’t easily leave behind,” and, “More than the views or the numbers, we think we’ll first remember the moments when we laughed together and the times we were sincere with one another.”

They added, “We hope the memories we’ve built up until now won’t simply stop here, but remain as something we can continue someday,” and, “We hope the day will come when we can pick up the camera again, prepare new stories, and greet you warmly.”

The notice ended with the message, “Thank you for loving Jeong Ji-seon’s Knife-issma all this time. We’ll remember for a long time the love you’ve sent us. And let’s be sure to meet again someday.”

Jeong Ji-seon rose to mainstream popularity after appearing on Netflix’s variety show “Culinary Class Wars,” where she earned the nickname “Queen of Dim Sum.”

Since then, through her YouTube channel “Jeong Ji-seon’s Knife-issma,” launched in August 2024, she has connected with fans by sharing a range of content, from cooking recipes and collaborations with well-known chefs to family stories and everyday-life vlogs.

According to the latest figures, the channel has about 164,000 subscribers, and the number of videos posted is close to 430. Content related to “Culinary Class Wars” drew particularly strong interest, with some videos receiving between 800,000 and 1 million views.

But subscribers are disappointed as the channel is set to temporarily stop uploading new videos about two years and two months after its launch. Fans responded with comments such as, “I’ll keep supporting you, believing we’ll definitely meet again,” “I’m sad because this is a channel I love so much,” and “I’ll wait until new videos are posted again.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.