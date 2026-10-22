Kang So-ra lost 16 kg in just two months and got into a theater and film program: “Even my acting academy tried to dissuade me...”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kang So-ra of “You Quiz on the Block” shared how, during her senior year of high school, she lost 16 kg in just two months and got into a theater and film program.

The guests on the 21st’s episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” included culinary researcher Shim Young-soon, who returned after recovering from pancreatic cancer; player Lee Hyun-jung, who is taking on the challenge of reaching the NBA as a Korean after 21 years; popular music critic Im Jin-mo; and actor Kang So-ra, who has been active as a martial arts master.

Kang So-ra’s introductory lecture on wuxia, released on YouTube, has surpassed 2.9 million views and received an enthusiastic response. She expressed her deep affection for wuxia, saying her passion for the genre led her to dream of becoming an actor. “I wanted to enter that world myself,” Kang So-ra said.

She went on to explain how she came to dream of becoming an actor: “In high school, I wanted to try directing, and by the time I was going to college, I had begun dreaming of becoming an actor.”

She recalled, “That was before I started dieting. Even the acting academy tried to dissuade me. I lost about 16 kg during the two months of summer vacation in my senior year of high school. Through sheer determination, I got into Dongguk University’s Department of Theater and Film. Later, I became known for playing Ha Chun-hwa in the film Sunny.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.