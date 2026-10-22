Lee Hyang alleges ‘racial discrimination’ at Paris hotel costing 1.4 million won a night: ‘Went to the lobby 14 times over broken door’

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Hyang, a broadcaster and former announcer, has raised suspicions of racial discrimination after revealing an astonishing experience at a luxury hotel in Paris, France.

On the 21st, Lee Hyang shared a review of her hotel experience during a trip to Paris, along with a post on her social media that read, “Everyone, is this racial discrimination? I couldn’t even write fiction like this if I tried.”

According to Lee Hyang, she booked a hotel room costing as much as 1.4 million won per night for this trip to Paris. However, problems arose from the check-in process. She was able to enter the room about an hour and a half after the scheduled check-in time, but said the hotel did not even offer a proper apology.

But the problems did not end there. The door to the room she had finally managed to enter was also broken, and the inconvenience continued. Lee Hyang complained, “The door was broken from the moment we checked in, but they wouldn’t acknowledge it and kept making us go back and forth to the lobby,” adding, “I asked them to change rooms from the very first day, but they just said they’d look into it and never got back to me.”

She stunned people by claiming that, during her stay at the hotel, she went back and forth to the lobby as many as 14 times to resolve problems accessing her room.

In a video, she also vented her frustration, saying, “I splurged on a room that cost 1.4 million won a night, but they made me wait for over an hour at check-in without any explanation,” and, “Because the door was broken, I never once managed to open it with our key during our stay.”

She went on to claim that they had not even tried to move her to another room, saying, “It’s only the day I’m checking in, and I’m heading to the lobby for the fourth time.” She said there had been no proper apology despite the repeated inconveniences.

In the end, Lee Hyang expressed her dismay, saying, “We never managed to open the door with our room key even once, right up to the last day. Hahaha.” She also questioned the hotel’s repeated responses, saying, “I think this is racial discrimination.”

Lee Hyang, a former sports announcer, is married to a dentist and has a son. Her husband was revealed to be a grandson of the founder of Daesang Group on his mother’s side, bringing her attention as a “daughter-in-law in a chaebol family.” Lee Hyang currently lives in Busan and connects with fans on several platforms as a beauty and lifestyle influencer.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.