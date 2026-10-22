Shin Ji draws a firm line with husband Moon Won during couples counseling: “Don’t get involved in my music”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Shin Ji shared how she asked her husband, Moon Won, not to get involved in her music career.

On the 21st, a video titled “The True Feelings I Shared with My Husband for the First Time... We Went to Couples Counseling” was posted on the YouTube channel Eotteosinji. The video showed Shin Ji and Moon Won attending couples counseling and learning about each other’s personalities and innermost feelings.

Moon Won said that when his wife, Shin Ji, opens up to him about something difficult, he tries to find a solution himself rather than simply empathizing with her.

“I was always the type to come up with solutions,” Moon Won said. “For example, if my wife says she needs a solo song, I write one. I want to write a song and give it to her, saying, ‘How about this style?’ I just want to solve the problem right away.”

But Shin Ji felt differently. “I’ve told him several times. That’s not what I want,” she said, admitting that she feels burdened by her husband’s eagerness to help.

Shin Ji firmly drew the line, saying, “He may want to do something nice for me when it comes to Koyote’s music or my own music career, but I’d rather he not get involved.”

She added, “I think that’s something we could clash over,” and explained, “Knowing his personality, he’d put a lot of care into making something because he wants to help me, and if I turned it down, he’d be hurt.”

She worried that her husband’s good intentions could instead lead to conflict between them, saying, “I’d then try to understand where he was coming from, and that would become stressful for me.”

Shin Ji stressed, “I think we’d clash less often if, in situations like that, he simply didn’t do it when I said I was okay.”

The counselor agreed with Shin Ji, advising that if his wife says she is okay, her husband can accept that at face value.

Though Shin Ji said she fully understands her husband’s love and consideration, she spoke from the heart: “I know he loves me so much even if he doesn’t try so hard to do things for me. Just having him in my life is enough.”

After the session, Moon Won reflected on how they had come to understand their differences, saying, “There were things I couldn’t say out loud, but after coming here, they started coming out little by little.”

Shin Ji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years her junior, on May 2 at Raum Art Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The two met as a DJ and a guest on MBC Standard FM’s “Lee Yoon-seok and Shin Ji’s Single Bungle Show” in 2024 and became a couple. They announced their marriage last June.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.