'Seven♥' Lee Da-hae's shocking baby bump tops China's search rankings: “Nine months pregnant, but the bump is small”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae revealed the moment she first told her husband, Seven, that she was pregnant, and how her pregnancy updates became a hot topic in China.

On the 21st, a video was released on the YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran,” titled “The shocking reason Jang Young-ran’s close friend Lee Da-hae, who is said to live in a 5-billion-won home in Shanghai, disappeared from Korea (An unconventional love story).”

That day, Jang Young-ran traveled to Shanghai, China, with Shim Jin-hwa and met her close friend Lee Da-hae. Now pregnant with her first child, Lee Da-hae showed them her home in Shanghai and shared an update on her life ahead of the birth.

Lee Da-hae said that she had become a hot topic in China because her belly hadn’t grown much even during pregnancy. Seeing her belly, Jang Young-ran and Shim Jin-hwa couldn’t hide their surprise: “How can this be? Her belly hasn’t shown at all!”

Shim Jin-hwa said, “She’s nine months pregnant, but her belly is only this big, and she became the No. 1 search term in China.” Lee Da-hae added, “I was trending in China. People were saying, ‘She’s pregnant, so why is her belly so small?’” The comments caught people’s attention.

That day, Lee Da-hae also recalled the moment she first told her husband, Seven, that she was pregnant. “The pregnancy test showed two lines, but I wasn’t sure, so I think I took about 10 tests,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Until then, the only two lines I’d seen were on COVID tests.”

After going to the hospital and confirming her pregnancy, Lee Da-hae prepared a surprise for Seven. “I booked a restaurant and secretly planned a surprise. I put all sorts of things on a doll and wrote a letter,” she recalled.

Seven reportedly couldn’t hide his joy when he heard the news that his wife was pregnant. Lee Da-hae burst out laughing as she said, “When he saw it, he suddenly told one of the servers at the restaurant, ‘My wife is pregnant!’”

She continued, “I thought, ‘He really is that happy.’ Seeing him so happy made me very happy too,” expressing her affection for her husband.

Lee Da-hae, who was born in 1984, also spoke about how her goals in life have changed as she prepares to give birth. “In the past, I had endless dreams. If I did a weekend drama, I wanted to do a miniseries, and I was constantly ambitious about work,” she said, but admitted, “Honestly, I don’t have those kinds of dreams now.” She added, “I hope the three of us can just live happily and smoothly without being too ambitious. My dream is to protect this family,” and appeared to grow emotional.

Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after dating for nine years. She is currently pregnant with her first child and works between Korea and China.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.