Kang So-ra hopes to follow Choo Ja-hyun into China: “If I get cast, I’ll pack my bags”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kang So-ra drew attention by mentioning Choo Ja-hyun as she expressed her desire to appear in a Chinese martial arts drama.

Actor Kang So-ra, who has been active as a martial arts expert, appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 21st.

Kang So-ra has been making headlines after her introductory lecture on wuxia, recently released on YouTube, surpassed 2.9 million views.

MC Yoo Jae-suk asked, “I was surprised when I saw it, too. You’d been posting vlogs about your daily life, and those were getting around 100,000 views, but your introductory wuxia lecture shot well past 2 million. Did you expect it to take off like this?”

Kang So-ra replied, “I didn’t. I thought wuxia wasn’t as mainstream as other genres, so not many people would watch it. I was expecting 50,000 to 60,000 views.” She added, “Almost all my subscribers are women. I made it because I wanted women to give this genre a try, even though they like romance, too. But I was taken aback when only seasoned wuxia fans who already knew the genre showed up.”

Her husband, a doctor of Korean medicine, cheered on Kang So-ra’s efforts, while her agency reportedly showed both enthusiasm and concern over the unexpected content. Laughing, Kang So-ra said, “My husband said, ‘Congratulations on making it onto You Quiz through your own abilities.’” She continued, “The content my agency wants is fashion. There are lots of directions I could branch out in. But with wuxia, you never know where it might go. You can’t tell what kind of tree it will become,” drawing laughter.

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk said, “There are wuxia dramas in China, aren’t there? You might get a casting offer.” Kang So-ra replied, “Then I’ll pack my bags. Just like my senior colleague Choo Ja-hyun! I hope I get to do wire work soon,” expressing her hopes of appearing in a wuxia drama.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.