'Shinsegae's eldest daughter' Annie poses for a photo in front of her mother's department store billboard: 'Power is legendary'

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Annie of ALLDAY PROJECT personally shared a photo confirming her appearance on a billboard at Shinsegae Department Store, which is led by her mother, Chairwoman Chung Yoo-kyung.

On the 21st, Annie posted two photos on her social media along with a heart emoji.

In the photos, Annie posed in front of Shinsegae Square, the giant billboard on the exterior wall of Shinsegae Department Store's flagship store in Myeong-dong, Seoul. The billboard featured individual and group shots from the music video for ALLDAY PROJECT's new song 'CRASH,' drawing attention.

'Shinsegae Square' is a large media billboard unveiled by Shinsegae Department Store in November 2024, roughly the combined size of three basketball courts. It has shown a variety of content, including luxury brand advertisements and work by artists from Korea and abroad.

This is the first time an ALLDAY PROJECT music video has been shown there. On the day the album was released last month, the 'CRASH' music video was shown a total of four times.

The screening took on added significance because Annie had achieved her dream of becoming a singer despite fierce opposition from her family in the past. When a music video by the group she belongs to appeared on the billboard at the department store led by her mother, Annie shared a photo of it herself, commemorating the moving moment.

Netizens who saw this reacted with comments such as, "As expected, family is the strongest support system," "Power is legendary," "You've got power, sis," and "At this point, it's basically a family business."

Annie previously said in the ALLDAY PROJECT documentary released last June, "When I told my mom, 'I really want to be a singer,' she said, 'Does that make any sense? Absolutely NO.'"

She said, "When I was in my second or third year of high school, my family's opposition became strongest. When I said I couldn't give up, my mom said she'd help persuade the rest of the family if I got into an Ivy League school." She added, "From then on, I gave up sleep altogether and worked really hard preparing for college entrance exams, and in the end, I got into Columbia University in the United States."

Meanwhile, Annie debuted as a member of ALLDAY PROJECT last June and released songs including 'FAMOUS' and 'WICKED.' On the 28th of last month, the group released its second EP, 'CRASH,' and continues its activities.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.