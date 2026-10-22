Lee Kyung-sil gets choked up over comfort from her young daughter after divorce: “It breaks my heart to see her feel sorry for me”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Kyung-sil opened up about how a few words of comfort from her young daughter after her divorce broke her heart.

On the 21st, a video titled “What It’s Like to Live as a Celebrity’s Daughter” was posted on the YouTube channel “My Mom, Lee Kyung-sil.”

That day, Lee Kyung-sil recalled a moment after her divorce when she felt comforted by her daughter but also felt sorry for her. She said, “Sua has always had a side that puts her mother’s happiness first.”

She recalled, “When Sua was around fourth grade, I had come back from the sauna, and it was around sunset. I was thirsty, so I poured myself a beer at the dining table. I guess it looked to my daughter like her mom was lonely. It was about one or two years after I got divorced.”

Lee Kyung-sil recounted, “When Sua saw me drinking beer, she said, ‘Mom, I’ll grow up quickly and be your beer buddy.’ I told her, ‘Mom isn’t drinking because she’s lonely right now. I’m not drinking because I’m sad. Mom just went to the bathhouse and is thirsty.’ Then my daughter said, ‘Anyway, I’ll be your beer buddy when I’m older.’”

She opened up, saying, “It broke my heart that she had that thought at such a young age. The feeling that ‘She feels sorry for me right now’ really hit me hard.”

She added, “Sua asks, ‘Mom, aren’t you curious about me?’ and I just say, ‘I know you, and I’m satisfied with you.’”

Son Su-a laughed awkwardly as she said, “These days, I don’t drink with Mom anymore—I go around drinking by myself.” Lee Kyung-sil defended her daughter, saying, “I understand that, too.”

Lee Kyung-sil married a college classmate in 1992 and had a daughter, Son Su-a, and a son, Son Bo-seung, but divorced in 2003. She remarried a businessman in 2007.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.