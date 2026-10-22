Yunhoo Takes Leave from Prestigious U.S. University to Pursue Music Despite Mother's Opposition: “I Feel Sorry, but I Don't Regret It”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yunhoo revealed that his mother, who opposed his musical pursuits when he was young, still does not welcome his path as a singer.

Recently, a video titled “If I Can't Surpass My Father, I Might Have to Go Back to School...” was posted on the YouTube channel Neo Live Music. Yunhoo appeared as a guest and talked about his studies and musical activities.

That day, Yunhoo shared an update on his life, saying, “I went to school abroad for two years, then took a leave of absence, and now I've started pursuing music. I think I'm working hard.”

Yunhoo, who recently took his first step as a singer by officially releasing music, also opened up about why he gave up his dream of pursuing music as a child. He said, “I loved music so much and loved singing until I was nine, but my mother told me, ‘If you can't surpass your father's fame while pursuing music seriously, you'll have to live your whole life as nothing but your father's son.’ I think I completely gave up on that dream then.”

He went on to explain, “When I was 17, circumstances came about by chance that allowed me to sing in front of my father. He said I seemed to have talent, so I released one track then. After that, I thought, ‘I did like music,’ and I think that's when I started making music again.”

However, his mother is still concerned about her son's music career. Yunhoo said, “Honestly, she still doesn't really like it. I'm an adult now, so she doesn't get too involved, but she doesn't seem keen on it, and I feel sorry about that.”

Asked whether he had put his studies abroad behind him, he expressed his intention to graduate. Yunhoo replied, “I plan to graduate. I only have two more years to go,” adding, “I can also pursue the things I want to do on the side while attending school. I worked hard to get into university, so I think I should graduate.”

He emphasized, “I'm currently taking a one-year leave of absence, but I might extend it further, or I might return to school. I have about 10 months left,” adding, “I don't think I regret it. It seems like a pretty wise choice. Right now, I like music most of all. I like singing, and I like music itself.”

Meanwhile, Yunhoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, was widely loved after appearing on MBC's “Dad! Where Are We Going?” He is currently majoring in business administration at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the United States, and last September officially released a remake of Sung Si-kyung's hit song “If Only.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.