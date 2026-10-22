Hwang Jung-eum pleased with her changed appearance after a lifting treatment: “My nasolabial folds have smoothed right out... I look like the Joker when I smile”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Hwang Jung-eum shared her personal beauty regimen.

On the 21st, a video titled “A Day of Getting Bombarded with Questions from the Hwanggeumies” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel. In the video, she took time to answer questions sent in by fans candidly.

Talking about the lifting treatment she recently had, Hwang Jung-eum said with satisfaction, “All my friends called me and made a fuss, asking, ‘Jung-eum, where did you get your lifting done?’ They said it looked like I’d been ironed flat.”

She continued, “I get thread lifting once a year. It pulls everything up overall. I was concerned about my nasolabial folds, but they’ve smoothed right out,” adding, “Since the threads pull my face up, my mouth looks like it sticks out. It’s fascinating.”

She went on to reveal, “The hospital said I’d be fine after a week. Anyway, I can’t smile right now. I cover my mouth with my hand when I smile. I turn into the Joker.”

Hwang Jung-eum revealed that she has also been getting what is known as “sculpting injections” for the past two years. She said, “The injections make my face look slimmer. I can’t get too much at once, so I get 6 cc per session, depending on how I’m feeling.”

She continued, “I don’t get any other procedures. I only get thread lifting and sculpting injections. That’s all I do,” emphasizing, “You have to lift preemptively to stay youthful, no matter what. But it has to look natural.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.