Go Woo-ri receives emergency blood transfusion just five days after giving birth; ‘My head feels like it’s going to burst—I feel so sad’ amid swollen face

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Go Woo-ri, a former member of Rainbow, shared an update after experiencing severe headaches and pain throughout her body following a cesarean delivery.

On the 21st, a video titled “Go Woo-ri’s Five-Minute C-Section Story (Feat. Postpartum Struggles)” was uploaded to her YouTube channel.

Go Woo-ri, who gave birth to her first son on the 6th, candidly opened up in the video about the difficulties she faced while recovering from her cesarean section.

Her recovery after giving birth did not go smoothly. Go Woo-ri explained that she spent the first two days after surgery receiving pain medication, but began to feel the pain more acutely when her medication was reduced starting on the third day. She said that even getting up was difficult, but she had to walk to practice breastfeeding.

What troubled Go Woo-ri the most was a severe headache. She said, “My head started hurting so much early this morning. It really felt like it was going to burst.” She said she initially thought the pain throughout her body might be due to breast engorgement or hormonal changes after giving birth. Go Woo-ri explained that her face, hands, and feet had become swollen and her chest had started hurting, saying, “I heard that some people don’t just have breast pain but feel it throughout their whole body, so I think I might be like that.”

The headaches continued. Appearing on camera on the fifth day after giving birth with a very swollen face and looking gaunt, Go Woo-ri said, “Since the third day, my head has hurt so much, and the headache gets really bad when I stand up.” She added, “At first, I thought it was body aches that came with breast engorgement, but I wondered if it might be a side effect of the spinal anesthesia, so I looked into that too. I’m trying to find out what might be causing it.”

She added that she had also received a prescription after considering the possibility that she was low on iron. She said, “I’m in so much pain when I get up that I have no choice but to lie down,” and lamented, “I haven’t been able to sleep well since early yesterday morning, and it’s really hard.”

Go Woo-ri said her face had become swollen again, and the pain had spread to her back and the front of her ribs. She confessed, “The pain in my abdomen from the C-section has eased a lot, but because other parts hurt, I can’t think straight, and I feel so disheartened.”

In the following video, Go Woo-ri was shown receiving an emergency blood transfusion the next day, making for a heartbreaking sight.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.