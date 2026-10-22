Concern Poured In Over Gummy’s Gaunt Face, but She Looks Completely Different Just a Week Later

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Gummy drew attention after sharing an update showing her looking brighter. She had recently worried fans with a somewhat gaunt appearance, but revealed a different side of herself just a week later.

On the 21st, Gummy posted a video on her social media announcing the schedule for her nationwide tour concert, “GUMMY Tour Concert 2026 LOVE.”

In the video, Gummy is wearing a black outfit, sitting in a chair and looking at the camera. Her short bob and bold makeup create a sophisticated look.

In particular, the video drew attention for its different feel from the appearance released just a week earlier. In the video released to promote the concert, Gummy caught fans’ attention with her brighter appearance.

Earlier, photos released after Gummy appeared on SBS Power FM’s “Cultwo Show” on the 13th drew attention because her face looked somewhat different from usual. Netizens who saw the photos commented, “Her face seems to have changed subtly,” “Is it hard raising two daughters?” and “Maybe the photo just came out badly,” among other reactions.

Gummy and Jo Jung-suk married in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter in 2020. Gummy gave birth to their second daughter this past January.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.