Son Dam-bi bristles at “Mounjaro?” speculation after losing weight postpartum: “Don’t assume someone else’s efforts”

Photo: Son Dam-bi’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Son Dam-bi directly pushed back at a comment mentioning the weight-loss injection Mounjaro after revealing how she managed her figure after childbirth. When the commenter later apologized, she also opened up about how difficult it has been to build muscle since giving birth.

Son Dam-bi recently posted a video on her social media titled “Three Habits That Helped Me Get My Figure Back After Childbirth.”

In the video, Son Dam-bi named “staying active consistently, even if only briefly,” “fasting for 16 hours,” and “enjoying the foods I want in moderation” as her secrets to managing her figure. It showed her working on her figure through regular exercise and diet management, and her slim figure without excess fat drew attention.

But one person who saw the video commented, “I’d vote for Mounjaro... Her healthy glow is a little lacking.” Mounjaro is a prescription injection that is also used for weight loss.

Son Dam-bi replied, “I lost weight through consistent exercise and diet management. I hope you won’t be so quick to make assumptions about someone else’s efforts,” expressing her displeasure.

The commenter later apologized, saying, “I’m sorry. It’s just my personal preference, but I like you, Dambi, because you have such a healthy glow, so I wrote something thoughtless without realizing it. I guess I misunderstood.” Son Dam-bi replied, “It’s okay. When you lose a lot of weight after having a baby, it’s hard to build muscle even if you exercise a lot. It hasn’t been that long since I had my baby. I’ll keep trying.”

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married Lee Kyou-hyuk, a former national speed skater, in 2022 and gave birth to a daughter, Hae-i, in April last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.