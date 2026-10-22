Yoon Jung-soo and Won Jin-seo worry about IVF side effects as they try for a baby: “So swollen, and my head hurts so much”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Won Jin-seo, wife of comedian Yoon Jung-soo, opened up about the side effects she is experiencing during IVF treatment.

On the 20th, a video titled “After a menopause diagnosis, I miraculously succeeded in retrieving follicles, but... Why I broke down again | IVF side effects, infertility vlog” was uploaded to Hwang Bo-ra’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Hwang Bo-ra continuing IVF treatment in hopes of becoming pregnant with her second child. The follicle retrieval process was difficult from the outset. After several attempts, Hwang found a follicle and received injections to induce superovulation and growth hormone injections to help the eggs grow.

But as she continued the injections, she struggled with severe facial swelling and even skin problems.

Later, when Hwang returned to the hospital, she met Won Jin-seo, wife of comedian Yoon Jung-soo. Won Jin-seo, too, is currently trying to have a baby through IVF.

Hwang said in frustration, “I swell up just from getting growth hormone shots.” Won Jin-seo agreed, saying, “I swell up a lot. My head hurts so much,” and spoke of the side effects.

Yoon Jung-soo and Won Jin-seo married last November. They are trying to have a baby through IVF.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.