He Has a Son, Too... Rapper from 'Show Me the Money' in Drug Case Was Bill Stax, Formerly Vasco: 'Deeply Remorseful'

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Bill Stax has admitted to the allegation that he smoked cannabis.

His agency, Sseukkeoreogaeng Business, said on the 21st, “Bill Stax was recently indicted on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.”

The agency apologized, saying, “Bill Stax has been cooperative throughout the police and prosecutors’ investigations. He takes seriously the fact that he repeated the same mistake and deeply regrets it. He plans to cooperate fully through the upcoming trial and legal proceedings.”

The agency also pushed back, saying, “Recent reports contain information that is not true. In particular, some reports included allegations about matters unrelated to the artist.”

The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Bill Stax on the 16th on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act (cannabis).

Police arrested a man in his 30s, identified as B, on suspicion of growing cannabis at home and making and selling cannabis jelly from August 2024 through last June. While investigating whether he had committed other offenses, they discovered suspected criminal activity involving Bill Stax and continued their investigation.

Bill Stax debuted in 2004 with his first full-length album, 'The Genesis,' and rose to prominence after tying for third place on Mnet’s 'Show Me the Money 3.' He performed under the name Vasco at the time, but changed his rap name from Vasco to Bill Stax in late 2016.

Bill Stax married actor Park Hwan-hee in 2011, and they had a son together, but divorced after one year and five months of marriage. Bill Stax is raising their child. He was also indicted on charges of smoking cannabis in 2006 and inhaling cannabis, marijuana, and other substances in 2015. Although he had committed similar offenses, he avoided detention after factors including his admission of all the charges and remorse, as well as the fact that he had to raise his son alone, were taken into consideration.

In 2019, he also sparked controversy by advocating for the legalization of cannabis. In his May 2019 single 'idungivao,' lyrics such as “Weed (slang for cannabis)—what kind of drug is that, you ignoramus?” and “If it’s not, it’s not—stop lying about it” argued for cannabis legalization. He also called his fans “weedheads,” a slang term for people who smoke cannabis. In 2020, he released 'Detox,' the country’s first cannabis album, with a cannabis image featured on the cover. He also launched a public petition calling for expanded use of medical cannabis and the decriminalization of recreational cannabis, which received about 13,000 signatures.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.