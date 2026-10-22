Song Ga-in wins ‘Miari Pass’ copyright lawsuit as U.S. court dismisses case and warns against AI abuse

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Song Ga-in’s representatives stated their position on the dismissal of the copyright lawsuit.

Her agency, JG Star, said on the 21st, “Mr. Lee, who claims to be a relative of the late composer Lee Jae-ho, has repeatedly alleged without evidence that his copyright was infringed, citing, among other things, ‘Dan-jang-ui Miari Gogae,’ which Song Ga-in previously sang on television, and has demanded negotiations over payment. The artist and her agency judged that there was no basis whatsoever to substantiate the claims and have responded firmly.”

The agency continued, “Mr. Lee filed a copyright lawsuit in a U.S. court, using footage from broadcasters and other material as grounds, and served the relevant documents. On August 27 (local time), the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California dismissed the claim, ruling that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. The court there noted that the opposing party had abused AI to submit deficient filings and repeatedly pursued unreasonable litigation, and even stated that warnings and sanctions could be imposed.”

Mr. Lee has claimed that he is composer Lee Jae-ho’s son and inherited the copyright from his mother. He argued that his copyright was infringed because videos could also be watched in the United States, even when the songs were performed on Korean television, and filed lawsuits against not only Song Ga-in, Kim Yeon-ja and Jang Yoon-jeong but also broadcasters.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.