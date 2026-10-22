Danielle’s bid to win public support for a “NewJeans reunion”—will it work? Hearing in ADOR’s 33 billion won lawsuit

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Will Danielle, who was expelled from NewJeans, be able to sway public opinion?

The sixth hearing in ADOR’s 33 billion won damages lawsuit against Danielle, one of her family members, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jeon will be held on the 22nd before the 31st Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court.

The hearing has drawn particular interest because of a video Danielle released the previous day. On the 20th, Danielle posted a video featuring the members together on social media. It showed her enjoying some downtime in everyday life with her older sister, Olivia Marsh, and drew attention when several people believed to be NewJeans members appeared in it.

This sparked speculation about a NewJeans reunion, but the video in question had actually been filmed before the return to HYBE in November last year. Yet, ahead of the trial, Danielle appeared to be reminiscing about her time with the members. Attention is now focused on what kind of ruling her actions might bring.

In 2024, NewJeans announced they would pursue independent activities, saying their exclusive contracts had been terminated because ADOR breached its contract. However, last October, the court ruled in favor of ADOR, the plaintiff, in a lawsuit seeking confirmation that the exclusive contracts were valid. After losing the case, Haerin, Hyein, Hanni and Minji said they intended to return to ADOR. Danielle also said she would return, but ADOR said Danielle and others were responsible for the group’s departure, notified her that it was terminating her exclusive contract, and filed a lawsuit.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.