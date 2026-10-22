“You want me to buy a house because the commute is so hard?” Staff spark controversy after urging Seo In-young to move

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Staff from the YouTube channel have come under fire for urging singer Seo In-young to move.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon” posted a video titled “Seo In-young Finally Moves After Spending Her Entire Fortune.”

Seo In-young agreed to grant three of the production team’s wishes. They suggested she get a consultation about revision rhinoplasty, as well as go look at properties ahead of a move. The producer said, “I really hope she’ll do this. I’m serious. It’s the manager’s wish, too,” adding, “When we were filming content before, I seriously told my senior to buy an apartment in Guri. So we’re going to look at some decent apartments there.”

The producer emphasized Guri’s convenient location, saying, “Even from Guri, it’s 30 minutes to Gangnam and 30 minutes to Sangam-dong.” Seo In-young caught on to what the production team was getting at and said, “I guess it’s hard for everyone because my place is so far away.” She currently lives in Namyangju.

Another staff member also said, “It took me two hours to get to the office in Gongdeok.” The producer added, “I felt it too. We’re suffering. Getting to Gongdeok is practically hell. I’m thinking of quitting this channel now.” Seo In-young later visited a 4.6 billion-won home in an area known for being home to celebrities, and even shed tears as she said she regretted her past.

The suggestion to move may have been made for the property-viewing content, but netizens said it was excessive to go as far as urging her to move. They left comments such as, “The staff should put up with it. Things are going well thanks to In-young, so I don’t know why they keep whining about her home being so far away,” “Don’t move. I think your current place in Namyangju is a good spot,” and “If the staff have benefited from In-young too, they should show her the same respect,” urging Seo In-young not to move.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.