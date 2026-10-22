LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura to Miss Paris Concert Due to “Sudden High Fever”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Sakura of the group LE SSERAFIM missed the group’s concert in Paris, France.

Her agency, Source Music, said on the 21st, “Local medical professionals advised that Sakura needed to rest for the time being due to her poor condition, including symptoms of a sudden high fever. After carefully considering the medical team’s assessment and the artist’s condition, Sakura will be unable to attend the Paris concert scheduled for today.”

LE SSERAFIM is currently on its world tour, “2026 LE SSERAFIM TOUR ’PUREFLOW‘.”

They kicked off the tour at Incheon Inspire Arena, successfully completed the Japan and U.S. legs, and moved on to Europe. They were scheduled to perform that day at Accor Arena in Paris. Accor Arena is one of Paris’s leading concert venues, where famous pop stars including Celine Dion, Madonna, Britney Spears and Prince have held concerts. K-pop artists who have performed there include G-Dragon, BTS, GOT7, BLACKPINK, Ateez, Twice, aespa and IVE.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.