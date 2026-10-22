Eric Nam, who opened up about panic disorder and paralysis, addresses retirement rumors: “I was even snubbed by a top star”

[Lee Woo-joo, reporter for Sportschosun] Singer Eric Nam denied rumors of his retirement and opened up about being disrespected when he was a reporter.

On the 21st, a video titled “Eric Nam: What on earth happened, from retirement rumors to discrimination that included someone spitting in his face?” was posted on Ha Ji-young’s YouTube channel.

Eric Nam, who worked as a reporter on MBC’s “Section TV Entertainment News,” said he was also disrespected by a top star because his Korean was poor. Eric Nam said, “I went in for an interview and stumbled over my words a bit, but they looked stern, asked, ‘How old are you?’ and openly disrespected me. On the one hand, I thought, ‘Maybe it was because I wasn’t good enough,’ but I was still so disappointed. It was someone I really liked, so I was disappointed, and it also made me reflect.” He added, “After that, the Section TV producer told me, ‘That person won’t be appearing anymore. First of all, you went through a lot, and that behavior was out of line.’ I was so grateful at the time.”

Ha Ji-young said, “At the time, Eric Nam probably left the show and then came back. Those words were probably meant to comfort Eric. That’s just how things are in broadcasting.” Eric Nam said, “Even just those words were so comforting.”

Eric Nam has been on a world tour until recently and has also begun acting, but his limited activities in Korea sparked rumors that he was retiring. He also said that while working in Korea last May, he experienced panic disorder and even paralysis, adding, “My health got worse, and I ate nothing but porridge for three months. I experienced paralysis in my arms, fingers, spinal discs, and legs.” Eric Nam denied the retirement rumors that arose as he expanded his activities to the United States, saying, “No. It’s a misunderstanding. You’re mistaken.”

As he introduced his song “Psycho,” Eric Nam said he had often had a hard time because of the people around him. “I’ve been betrayed and had money extorted from me, too. The money I haven’t received adds up to more than 100 million won. There are sums in the hundreds of millions of won owed to me in various places,” he lamented.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.